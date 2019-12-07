Friends Officially Being Removed From Netflix, Fans Threaten To Cancel Subscriptions

Friends is one of the most loved sitcoms of all time. However, Netflix has decided to remove the sitcom from its lineup from next year and the news has gotten the fans very angry. Here are all the details on the story:

Also read: Macy's Day Parade 2019: FRIENDS Made Sure To Make The Parade A Memorable One

The one where Netflix has to say goodbye

Netflix, through their official Twitter handle, made it official that they are parting ways with the popular sitcom, Friends. They broke the news on July 9, 2019. The OTT platform will have to part ways with the sitcom from January 1, 2020. Warner’s streaming service will be hosting the show from the break of the New Year.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston: These Movies Of The 'Friends' Star Are A Must Watch

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.



We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

Also read: Friends Reunion: Who All Can You Expect To Join The 'unscripted' Project

While Friends will leave Netflix from January 1, 2020, the fans have already started threatening the owners about cancelling their subscriptions if they remove the show from their listing. Some of them have also reacted by sharing gifs featuring famous dialogues and characters from the show. Here are some of the best reactions by fans on the announcement of the removal of Friends from Netflix, starting January 1, 2020:

Also read: Friends: Iconic Props From The Sit-com To Go On Auction Soon

i cant wait to cancel my netflix subscription when they take friends off on jan 1st pic.twitter.com/rv9gY72pvp — Palak Jayswal (@palak_jayswal) December 4, 2019

Also read: Matthew Perry Believes 'Joker' Copied His Dance Moves From 'Friends'

More about Friends

Friends is a popular sitcom that first aired on September 22, 1994. The show is based on the daily lives of six Manhattan-based friends who are in their 20s or 30s. The cast of Friends features Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc in leading roles. The show is one of the most loved sitcoms across all ages to date.

Also read: Friends: Here Are Some Christmas-themed Episodes From The Cult Sitcom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.