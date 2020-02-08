'Friends' Reunion Is Happening And THIS Is How Much The Cast Members Will Get For It

It has been 15 years since the iconic sitcom Friends bid us farewell but the show's 10-year long journey has left a deep imprint on fans as they still resonate with it. After so many years, Friends is still relatable and relevant. However, as per recent media reports, it is said that the Friends reunion is on the verge of being sealed, signed and delivered. The amount that the actors will earn for their hour-long appearance will leave you stumped.

On the 25 years of the premier date of Friends, the entire cast made sure that they came together to celebrate it. The nostalgic Friends reunion picture shared by Jennifer Aniston took social media by storm.

On a public forum, the entire cast assembled together in the year 2016 at the NBC Special. Post the 25th anniversary of Friends, there were speculations that a reunion project was taken up by HBO Max. The chief creative officer of HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, in an interview has previously mentioned that there is an interest of Friends reunion all around, yet they can’t get all the interests aligned to push the green button on it.

Recent media suggests that all the cast members' earnings for the hour-long appearance are very intriguing. Further on, the report states that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc will be getting around $ 3-4 million for the Friends reunion special.

About the sitcom Friends

The popular American sitcom Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004. The season lasted for 10 seasons with an ensemble cast. The plot of Friends revolved around six friends in their 20s and 30s who lived in Manhattan. The series was a massive hit and was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

