Anusha Dandekar's Break Up With Karan Was A Result Of 'being Cheated On And Lied To'? Read

Television actors Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's break up had made headlines back in April 2020 after speculations of their relationship hitting rock bottom were rife. Although Anusha has addressed parting ways with Karan through multiple posts on Instagram over the months, the VJ-actor has finally revealed the reason why she called it quits with her former beau. In an extensive Instagram post yesterday, the 38-year-old opened up about 'been cheated on and lied to'.

Was infidelity the reason behind Anusha Dandekar's break up with Karan Kundrra?

On December 31, 2020, Anusha Dandekar decided to let the world know that she is kicking off the new year by beginning a love story with herself. Along with sharing a post by American author Robert M. Drake, Anusha revealed the reason behind her much-talked-about breakup with ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra, with whom she hosted multiple seasons of MTV Love School. The Love School hosts had reportedly called it quits in April 2020 after they deleted pictures with each other from their social media handles.

However, Anusha addressed her break up with Karan in a heartfelt IG post wherein she revealed being cheated on and lied to. She wrote, "Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive..."

She added, "You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again someday...My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve... Thank you for always loving me the way you do my A-team! I love you (sic)".

Check out Anusha Dandekar's Instagram post below:

