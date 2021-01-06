'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Girl Nidhi Bhanushali Enjoys Her Swim Sporting Bikini

Nidhi Bhanushali is one of the most popular young faces in the world of television. Fans would know her as ‘Sonu’ from the massively popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the fans of the show may be used to seeing her as a child, she is not a kid anymore. Nidhi is rather active on social media and frequently posts and updates her Instagram. Her Instagram has several photos of the actor which shows the glamorous side of her. Have a look at the video she has posted from her recent trip, where she is seen boldly sporting a bikini.

Nidhi Bhanushali boldly sports a bikini on her vacation trip

Even though Nidhi had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a while back, she continues to steal the limelight with her constant activity on social media. Like many celebrities, the actor had taken her own trip to celebrate the New Year’s and has now posted a video of her journey from the trip. For the fans who have been following her since her early days in the popular television show, will be taken by surprise looking at her boldly wearing a bikini. The video shows Nidhi taking a dive into the waters from the boat.

The video shows a short compilation of more videos, where she is joined by others as she swims in the sea. The video even features a small pet dog, who itself enjoys a swim in the water. The video then shows Nidhi recording herself as she enjoys the view on the boat after the swim and the dog wrapped up around with a cloth after the swim. The video ends with a recording of the beautiful sight of the water and the beach. Although Nidhi Bhanushali’s Instagram has many of her pictures, this video was one of the rare few times that show her sporting a bikini.

Her Instagram is filled with various pictures from the beach and other natural beauty spots. Nidhi Bhanushali enjoyed a brief run as ‘Sonu’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before she quit after turning an adult. She quickly grabbed everyone’s attention playing the only girl in the ‘Tapu sena’ in the show.

