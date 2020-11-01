From Balika Vadhu's Dadisa To Kyunki's Baa, See List Of TV Elderlies Fans Have Loved

From Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokila Ben to Kumkum Bhagya's Dadi, these elderlies have won the hearts of the audiences with their performances. Whether it is the role of a villain or a grandmother, they have aced it. Take a look at the list of elderlies from the popular Indian television shows.

1. Kyunki saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Baa

Veteran actor Sudha Shivpuri essayed the role of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Baa. In the serial Sudha essayed the role of Amba Govardhan Virani, also known as Baa, the wife of Govardhan. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is Ekta Kapoor’s long-running show. Baa was the grandmother of the family and was part of the show even though all the time leaps. She received critical acclaim for her character as Baa and also won several accolades for the same. She started her career at an early age and was an alumna of the National School of Drama. The actor graduated along with Om Shivpuri and later the duo got married in the year 1968.

2. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokila Ben

Rupal Patel essayed the role of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokila Ben. She played the character of Parag’s wife and the mother of Ahem and Kinjal. The show also highlights the relationship between Kokilaben and her daughter-in-law Gopi Bapu. The ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ dialogue by Kokilaben sparked a wave of memes on the internet which turned Rupal Patel into an internet sensation. Rupal Patel also featured in a number of films such as Mamma, Samar and Pehchaan: The Face of Truth.

3. Pavitra Rishta's Aai

The role of Pavitra Rishta's Aai was essayed by Usha Nadkarni. She rose to prominence for her role as Savita Deshmukh in the show. Usha also received several awards for the same. In 2011, she received the Zee Gold Awards for the Best Actor in a Negative role. In the same year, she received the Big Television Awards for Favourite Teekha Character for the same role. Fans were thrilled by her performance of a negative character.

4. Balika Vadhu's Dadisa

Balika Vadhu’s Dadisa - Kalyani Devi was portrayed by Surekha Sikri. The story of Balika Vadhu was set in rural Rajasthan and focused on themes such as child marriage. Surekha played the role of the grandmother of the family who was very orthodox in nature.

5. Kumkum Bhagya's Dadi

Daljeet Soundh portrays the role of Daljeet Mehra or Dadi in the Hindi television series Kumkum Bhagya. She is the matriarch of the Mehra family. Daljeet has also featured in other shows such as Best of Luck Nikki and Kasamh Se.

Image Credits: Still from Balika Vadhu/ Kumkum Bhagya

