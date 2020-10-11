Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast's Shows To Watch After The Serial Goes Off-air

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a family drama show which airs on Star Plus. It premiered in 2009 and so far, it is the fourth longest-running television soap opera on Indian Tv. The show initially starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehta, and currently, it stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The other cast of the show is also popular for their other roles in various Television shows. Here are some popular shows your favourite leads from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have starred in, which you can watch after the show goes off-air.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast

Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka

Actor Mohsin Khan is popular for the role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although the actor rose to fame with his character in this show, he has many other shows to his credits. Mohsin Khan's shows Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi are some of his most popular shows you can watch after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai goes off-air.

Shivangi Joshi as Naira Kartik Goenka

Shivangi Joshi is another actor who rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is popular for her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan. Before being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi made an appearance in shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Begusasurai and Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. The actor was most popular for her role as Nisha in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi.

Ali Hassan as Akhilesh Goenka

Actor Ali Hassan plays the character of Akhilesh Goenka on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ali Hassan has been a part of several other Indian TV shows. He has appeared in various shows of CID and is popular for his role as Yuvraj Duryodhan in Draupadi. Ali Hassan is also popular for his role as Aryan Doshi in the cult TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Swati Chitnis as Suhasini Goenka

Swati Chitnis has been a part of many movies as well as Television shows. The actor is currently popular for her role as Suhasini Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Some of Swati Chitnis' popular shows to watch after the current one goes off-air is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Sasural Simar Ka and Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family.

Shehzad Sheikh as Naksha Singhania

Shehzad Sheikh has won the hearts of his fans by playing the character Naksh Singhania on-screen. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai goes off-air, you can watch Shehzad Sheikh is shows like Bepannah and Qubool Hai. The actor has also appeared in a few episodes on Adaalat.

