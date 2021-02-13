From Dheeraj Dhoopar To Nia Sharma, Top TV Celebrities' Instagram Posts Of This Week

The week of February 7 to February 13 was one of the most happening one for the Entertainment industry. Some new trailers were released while some big announcements were also made. From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Erica Fernandes, several TV celebrities were in the news this week for various reasons. Here is a look at the top Instagram posts of this week from the TV entertainment industry.

Top Instagram posts of the week

Nia Sharma's Jamai 2.0 trailer

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and shared the new trailer for Jamai 2.0. After the successful first season, the ZEE 5 original will be streaming its second season on the platform from February 26, 2021. The Jamai 2.0 Trailer features several twists and turns leaving fans guessing as to what they can expect from the series. Here is a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram pictures

The lead actor of Kundali Bhagya Dheeraj Dhoopar posted pictures of himself in a dapper formal suit. He can be seen rocking the look in various poses. He captioned the post as, “I’m your Superman 🖤” He had also shared a picture from the farewell party of Naagin 5 a few days back. Here is a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram.

Erica Fernandes' Instagram photos in saree

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her brother Jermaine's wedding ceremony. She can be seen wearing a beautiful saree by ace designer Sabyasachi with hair and makeup done by herself. Here is a look at Erica Fernandes' Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna in Indo-Western look

Surbhi Chandna once again set the internet on fire with her stunning pictures. She shared a series of pictures in which she is seen in an Indo-Western look that consisted of sheer half and half saree. Here is a look at Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post.

Anita Hassanandani becomes a mother

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9, 2021. She recently took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a glimpse of their newborn. Rohit Reddy also went on to share an adorable video of them with their newborn son and called him a ‘Copy Paste!’.

Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma in Himachal Pradesh

Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma are currently busy shooting for their upcoming project in Himachal Pradesh. The duo shared adorable pictures from the sets with their fans on Instagram. In the pictures, both of them can be seen wearing traditional outfits. Here is a look at the pictures.

Saumya Tandon's adorable video with her son

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon shared a cute video with her son on Instagram. In the heartwarming video with her little son, she is seen wearing a yellow sweater with her son sitting on her lap while the song Just The Two of Us plays in the background. See the video here.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make their relationship Instagram official

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been one of the popular couples of the small screen for a long time. The duo took a step ahead and made their relationship on Instagram official with a recent post. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing together with a smile on their faces and the caption read as “❤️ #EijazKhan #EK #Pavijaz”

