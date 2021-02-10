'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets All Suited-up, Fans Call Him 'dapper'

Kundali Bhagya lead Dheeraj Dhoopar posted a series of pictures of himself on Instagram on February 10, 2021. The actor is sporting a very dapper formal look and is seen in a variety of poses. Fans could not conceal themselves and gushed about how amazing the actor looked. While some said things like "you have my heart", others appreciated his sense of style and grooming. Dheeraj Dhoopar’s style has always gotten him a lot of compliments and this is no different.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's style appreciated by fans

The actor is seen in a black suit and a white shirt. His suit coat is not the usual waist-length but it is a long one that skims the top of his thighs. The inside of the coat is a glazy black satin material which is captured flying upward in the process of his moving forward. His pants are tailored to perfection and end right at his ankle so that his shoes can be looked at and appreciated. He has paired his look with a skinny black tie and black shades.

Dhoopar is seen sporting a heavy stubbled look with a full head of hair that falls just above his eyes. He has taken pictures in a variety of poses. He is serving an angular profile look. He has captioned his picture saying, “I’m your Superman ðŸ–¤”.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s photos give his fans a look into the life of the actor. Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan is widely loved by fans who ardently watch Kundali Bhagya. In the picture, Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen as Karan along with his co-star who fans have lovingly given the name of ‘Preeran’. Dhoopar as Karan is seen wearing a gold and black ensemble. His blazer is a bright and shiny gold which is balanced by his muted shirt in black.

The sleeves of his blazer also have black accents which add to the style quotient of the look. His look is completed with a matt gold textured tie which is a different shade from his jacket. His co-star is also seen in a glittery gold number but her gold is a rose gold. Hence the two are colour-coordinated with each other. The TV couple is seen smiling sweetly into the camera and Dhoopar has captioned the picture as, “Yeh lo .. #preeran” for the fans.

