Rohanpreet's Tattoo To Neha's Funny Video, Here Are 5 Moments That Give 'couple Goals'

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surely know how to give their fans 'couple goals'. Rohanpreet recently took to his Instagram handle to flaunt the tattoo that he got for the singer on Valentine's Day. He also wrote an expressive note for her. This is not the only time the couple has won the hearts of their fans. Let us have a look at some cheesy ways that won 'Nehearts'.

Also Read: 'Yours Now & forever': Neha Kakkar gets 'best gift' from Rohanpreet on Valentine's Day

Rohanpreet Singh's tattoo

The artist uploaded a bunch of pictures of his new tattoo. He got "Nehu's man" tattooed on his forearm with a little heart after the letter 'n'. In the caption, he mentioned that it is Valentine's gift for his lady.

In Neha Kakkar's Instagram post, the couple were seen getting 'filmy' as they were singing the song 'Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' while occasionally hugging each other. The duo was twinning in white. Rohanpreet is seen wearing white tee-shirt with jeans whereas Neha is wearing a white designer blouse with similar colour lehenga.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar shares a video and hubby Rohanpreet Singh leaves a cute comment, take a look

Another post from Rohan Preet Singh and Neha Kakkar that won hearts was the 'baby bump' picture. Before announcing their song, the couple shared a picture where Neha is seen with a baby bump. The picture took the internet by storm with fans congratulating the couple.

While celebrating their one month anniversary, Rohanpreet surprised Neha with a decorated room and cake. The video shows the couple walking into the room and that the singer is excited to see the whole decoration. After cutting the cake, the couple leans in for a kiss, hence, giving 'couple goals' to the fans.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar warns husband Rohanpreet Singh’s Ex-Girlfriends in funny 'Ex Calling' video

During their honeymoon in Dubai, Rohanpreet surprised Neha yet again with a beach decoration. The couple is seen sitting on the beach with a red mat with candles and 'I love you Neha' written on it. The post also has a bunch of pictures that give a glimpse of their honeymoon.

Rohan Preet Singh and Neha Kakkar

These were some of the cheesy moments of the couple that gives their fans, 'couple goals'. The couple got married on October 24, 2020, in a lavish wedding ceremony. They are quite active on social media and are often seen sharing pictures and funny videos of each other.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar calls Rohanpreet her 'morning and night' as he dedicates a song to her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.