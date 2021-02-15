Pavitra Punia Feels 'the Whole Zoo' With Beau Eijaz Khan In Cosy Valentine's Day Post

On February 14, 2021, television actor Pavitra Punia took to her official Instagram handle and shared a pair of pictures featuring herself and her beau Eijaz Khan. In the pictures, the couple can be seen lost in each other’s eyes. Enjoying their quality time together on Valentine’s Day, one can also see them twinning in white coloured outfits. Take a look at Pavitra Punia’s latest lovey-dovey pictures.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's 1st Valentines together

In the picture, Pavitra can be seen wearing an all-white halter necked outfit. Eijaz is in a white t-shirt. Pavitra accessorised herself with a few bracelets and oxidized rings. She wore subtle makeup and tied her straight hair into a clean ponytail. In the caption, the actor wrote, “F**k butterflies. I feel the whole zoo when am with you. P.S.- TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (Only I have the Trophy of love). Happy Valentine’s Day”.

As soon as Pavitra Punia's photo was uploaded, many of the couple’s fans dropped red hearts and positive comments. Aamir Dalvi commented, “Bless u both” with a white heart. A fan commented, “Am so so so happy for you my love!! You deserve all the happiness and more!” with a red heart. Another fan wrote, “My whole heart melted right here” with a pair of crying face emoticons and a red heart. A user commented, “My favourite two” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “When you both together you both shine more than ever day @pavitrapunia_ @eijazkhan” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

On the same day, Eijaz Khan too shared a candid picture featuring himself with Pavitra Punia. In the picture, Eijaz can be seen holding a sweeper with broken pieces of glass, while Pavitra sat on a brown couch. The picture seems to be from the same day when Pavitra’s pictures were clicked. Eijaz captioned the post as, “I â¤ï¸ her. Sheesha tha, dil nahi, toot gaya…. ‘#merekofarknahipadta’ Happy love day… to one and all. Suxxx. But I loves my valentine. And zis is furst ballllentine wis her. So is super special. We even had a SMALL fight. Btw mera kaam 6th ko ho gaya tha… ok na… stop with the hate baba… spread some ‘#love’. This world needs it”.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan met on the sets of a reality show. Eijaz Khan confirmed his relationship with Pavitra by posting a lovey-dovey picture on his Instagram handle in February 2021. Earlier, Pavitra was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra, who also appeared in several reality shows.

