Niti Taylor Thanks Her In-laws And Husband For The Birthday Bash Organised For Her

Actor Niti Taylor celebrated her 26th birthday on November 8, 2020. She turned 26 years old. She took to Instagram and shared as a string of photos to thank her in-laws for throwing her a party and even thanked her fans for pouring in the birthday wishes. Take a look at her Instagram post.

Niti Taylor thanks her in-laws for throwing her a birthday party

Niti Taylor shared a string of photos from her 26th birthday party that was thrown by her in-laws to thank them for the celebration. She also thanked her fans for pouring in the birthday messages. She specially thanked her husband for making her birthday extra special. She also added in the caption that she loves him on repeat mode.

In the photos, Niti is seen wearing a yellow maxi dress with a white shrug. She is all smiles for the photos and is posing with her family members. In one of the videos, Niti Taylor is dancing to the song Gallan Goodiyan with her husband and in-laws. The cake also was very unique as it had pink and golden roses adorning it. She also uploaded a photo with her entire family standing with her.

Niti Taylor’s husband is Parikshit Bawa. The two had been dating for quite some time. They got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in August 2020.

Niti Taylor’s Instagram her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life. She keeps her 2.1 million fans updated about her whereabouts and even updates them about her personal and professional life. She also uploads her gorgeous photos on Instagram. Niti Taylor’s husband also frequently makes it to her Instagram feed.

She rose to fame because of her stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She played the role of Nandini Murthy opposite Parth Samath. The viewers of the show widely loved her for her performance in this show. She has also worked in Ghulaam, Ishqbaaz, Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Niti Taylor has also starred in the Telugu films like Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pelli Pustakam and Love Dot Com. She also started her YouTube channel titled Taylormade Stories. Here, she shares videos of her dance covers and even skincare to haircare tips.

Image courtesy- @nititaylor

