From Niti Taylor To Surbhi Chandna, What Television Actresses Did This Week

Over the week, actors like Niti Taylor and Rajshri Rani have been sharing with their fans with some candid pictures, while others shared some personal moments from their routine lives. There are numerous actors who created a considerable amount of buzz with their social media posts this week and their social media posts may have left their die-hard fans for more. Here is all you need to know about the top Instagram posts of the week of female TV actors.

What Television celebs did the whole week

Niti Taylor

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame Niti Taylor celebrated her first Karwa Chauth this year. Her marriage with her long time boyfriend Parikshit Bawa took place on August 13, 2020. On the occasion of the festival, she took to her Instagram as she shared pictures from her morning Sargi with hubby. In the pictures shared, Niti is seen wearing a purple suit with a yellow dupatta, while her husband is donning a maroon kurta-pyjama.

Rashami Desai

After being part of several reality shows, Rashami Desai has received a lot of projects and opportunities. She made her acting debut at the age of 18 in the film Yeh Lamhe Judaai. According to a report by Spotboye, the actor will soon be debuting in an OTT feature film and will be seen alongside Tanuj Virwani, who is known for Amazon's original Inside Edge or Zee5's most successful show Poison.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan recently crossed 10 million followers on Instagram. To make this day special, her fans made sure that the celebration ends up in a grand way. HinaHolics planned a grand surprise for the actor and Khan was touched by this gesture of her fans.

Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna recently stunned her fans and followers with pictures of herself as a bride on her Instagram handle. The actor donned a lovely red lehenga and added a fun caption about playing the role of a bride on television. In the first picture, one can see a full-length picture of the Ishqbaaz actor in a heavy red lehenga. The actor is also sporting some white pearl jewellery along with light make-up. She seemed to be on the sets of Naagin 5. In the next picture, fans can spot a close-up picture of the star.

Rajshri Rani

Popular television star Rajshri Rani is all set to start her new journey with her husband-to-be Gaurav Jain. He happens to be her former co-star and the announcement of their marriage created a huge buzz in the industry. According to her interview with Telly Chakkar, they were originally planning for a destination wedding. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they decided to get married in Gaurav's hometown Gwalior.

