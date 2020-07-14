'Virgin River' Season 2 Release Date, Cast And All Other Details About The Show

Virgin River season 2 is among the most awaited romance shows. The first season of the show premiered on Netflix in December 2019. Since then fans have been awaiting the release date of the Virgin River Season 2. Here is a full-fledged update on all you need to know about Virgin River Season 2.

Virgin River Season 2 release date

While Virgin River Season 2 is still in its production stage, there has been no official announcement from the makers of the show. The shooting of the show is currently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Virgin River Season 2 was previously scheduled for a release in 2020 itself. However, due to the current situation, many fans of the show can expect a delay in the dates. The previously anticipated release date has been pushed further due to the current situation. Fans of the show will have to wait longer for Virgin River Season 2 release date now.

Virgin River Season 2 cast

The first season of Virgin River saw Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in lead roles. Alexandra Breckenridge played the role of Melinda Monroe aka Mel. She played the role of a nurse and a midwife who has newly moved to Virgin River from Los Angeles. On the other hand, Martin Henderson played the role of Jack Sheridan. He is a local restaurant owner who was previously working in the US Marine. He also suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in the show.

Along with them, Virgin River Season 2 will also see the return of other pivotal character played by Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson. In addition to this, there will also be several new faces joining the cast of Virgin River Season 2. This would also include Carmel Amit, Keith MacKechnie, Steve Bacic, Lane Edwards and Thomas Nicholson.

Virgin River Season 2 plot

The first season of Virgin River saw Melinda Monroe moving to Virgin River about nine months after losing her husband. She comes to assist a local country doctor. The first season of Virgin River ended with Mel being in a dilemma whether she should leave for Los Angeles. However, on the other hand, Charmaine gets pregnant with Jack’s baby at the same time when he confesses his love for Mel. Virgin River season 2 is expected to answer these questions and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what new development will take place in Mel and Jack’s lives.

