From Nia Sharma's Instagram Challenge To Saumya Tandon's Son, Top IG Posts Of The Week

This week, there have been several Instagram posts of some of the most popular artists of the television industry that created a buzz on the internet. Many of the celebrities who have a massive fan following on social media took to their social media handles in the last week and posted fun and interesting updates about their life. Some of the interesting posts such as Nia Sharma’s Instagram update, Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post, Neeti Mohan’s pregnancy announcement, Saumya Tandon’s son and many others were loved by their fans and they showered immense love and compliments.

Top Instagram posts of the week

Nia Sharma’s Instagram post

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and posted this spectacular video of her in which she can be seen taking up the ‘so pretty’ challenge on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen tapping the screen of her phone while she was not wearing any make-up and later in the video, she showcased her mesmerizing make-up look. In her makeup look, she can be seen wearing a blue coloured eye-liner along with a vibrant blue coloured turtle-neck top. In the caption, she stated how she literally was coerced into this as her liner skills were just on point. Her fans loved the post and praised her bold makeup look in the video.

Saumya Tandon’s son

The Instagram post depicting Saumya Tandon’s son created a buzz on the internet as the duo looked adorable together. The actor shared this video of her in which she can be seen playing with her son and kissing him and later asking her to give a peck on her cheeks too. The post was not only loved by her fans but also by many of her celebrity peers who filled her post with beautiful comments.

Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram

Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post melted the hearts of her fans when she posted a beautiful note for her husband Karanvir Bohra in which she stated how she loved the belonging-ness between them despite being independent and complete in her own self. She further added how she loved being complete together with him. Karanvir Bohra immediately responded to her heartwarming note and stated how her team was the best and added how much he loved her.

Hina Khan’s Instagram reel

Hina Khan’s Instagram reel left all her fans drooling over her sizzling beauty and style the moment it flashed on social media. In her Instagram reel, she can be seen flaunting her alluring moves wearing a white t-shirt and shorts along with a denim jacket. Through her post, she managed to take up the silhouette challenge and within a matter of time, all her fans and followers went crazy over her sizzling dance moves.

Neeti Mohan’s pregnancy

The time when Neeti Mohan’s pregnancy was announced by her through her Instagram, all her fans and celebrity friends were thrilled. Her entire comment section was swamped with heartfelt greetings and best wishes for her and her family. In these photos, Neeti Mohan and her husband can be seen adorably hugging each other and announcing their pregnancy.

Surbhi Chandna’s award

Surbhi Chandna recently took to her Instagram handle and announced how she received the award for being the best actress for her role in Naagin 5. In the post, she also added a caption in which she expressed her feeling as to how overwhelmed she was on receiving this special award. All the fans loved her post as she posted a series of cute pictures of her enjoying her victory with all her fans.

Mouni Roy’s bikini look

Mouni Roy posted two of her photos in which she can be seen slaying it in a red coloured bikini while the waves beautifully touch her body. In the caption, she stated how she looked like a songbird in the sea and as she posted it online, all her celebrity friends dropped in plenty of fire symbols to show how sultry she looked in her bikini photos.

Karanvir Bohra’s new Valentine

Actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram a while ago in which he adorably depicted his daughter resting on his shoulder. Through his cute photo, he shared how she was his new Valentine and revealed the name of his daughter while shedding light on the meaning of her name.

Jennifer Winget’s 10 million mark on Instagram

Jennifer Winget posted this heartfelt video through which she stated how she finally crossed the 10 million mark on this Valentine’s day. She then thanked all her fans for sticking it out, standing up for and slaying it with her from the start and up to now. The fans were delighted to see this and congratulated her on crossing this huge mark.

Also Read Gauahar Khan Speaks About 'spreading Love', Hubby Zaid Shares Heartwarming Incident

Also Read Nia Sharma Joins The 'So Pretty' Trend On Instagram, Fan Says She 'never Fails To Slay'

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar IGTV

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were recently seen in a live session and she added how she wanted to host this session in order to spread the message of love and kindness among people. She added how she wanted people to think about the kind things that had happened to them and asked them to be thankful for it. The couple also interacted with each other in the most romantic way that all their fans were left in awe.

Also Read Saumya Tandon Shares Adorable Video With Her Son, Fans Comment 'beautiful Mom And Son'

Also Read Hina Khan Cuts A Rug To Register Her Entry In The 'silhouette Challenge'; Watch

Image Source- Nia Sharma's Instagram & Saumya Tandon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.