Gauahar Khan Speaks About 'spreading Love', Hubby Zaid Shares Heartwarming Incident

Gauahar Khan started a live session in the wee hours of this morning, February 20, 2021. The session that began at around 1:30 AM went on for 25 minutes. Gauahar Khan said that her only purpose for hosting the live was to spread the message of love and kindness among people. She wanted people to think about the kind things that had happened to them in the day to be thankful for it. She was joined by her husband in the course of the session where she asked him to speak of something nice that had happened to him that left him feeling good.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar share thoughts on kindness

Zaid Darbar had to think for a while about his answer but the first thing that had happened to him that made him feel warm and happy was a call he had received at 4:45 PM. Darbar then revealed that it was Gauahar’s call and seeing her face had been the highlight of his day. Gauahar laughingly reprimanded him and told him that the live was not a romantic one and that she wanted him to seriously speak of an event that happened that day that touched his heart.

Zaid Darbar apologised to Gauahar Khan for being flirtatious and asked for some time to think. He then thought and came up with a reply that Gauahar had found very sweet. He said that when he had gone for the customary Friday prayer, he had forgotten his skullcap, a person at the mosque offered him an extra one he was carrying. Darbar was really thankful to him and said that the thought had stayed with him for the rest of the day. Khan thanked him for sharing his story and asked her followers to think of such small acts that have made them feel thankful.

Gauahar Khan herself spoke of an incident that had left an imprint on her. She said that while she was on the road, she saw a little calf cross the road. Her heart pained to see the little animal all on its own. She hoped that it would find its way home and be reunited with its family. She also spoke of a kitten whom she had seen alone. She asked her followers to be kind to animals that they saw around them and that they should look out for them if they seemed like they needed help. She also asked her followers to be kind and helpful to everyone and everything that was in need of assistance.

