Saumya Tandon Shares Adorable Video With Her Son, Fans Comment 'beautiful Mom And Son'

Actor and host Saumya Tandon is most popularly known for her role as Anita Bhabhi in the popular sitcom titled Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. She portrayed the role for five years before quitting the show recently. Saumya is an avid social media user and took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with her son. Read on to know more about Saumya Tandon's Instagram post.

Also Read | Saumya Tandon Shares 'happy' Pictures, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over Her 'smile'

Saumya Tandon's video

Jab We Met actor Saumya Tandon recently took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming video with her little son. In the post, Saumya can be seen wearing a yellow sweater and white skirt and her son is sitting on her lap, wearing a cute Superman shirt. The video shows the mother-son duo showering each other with kisses, while the song Just The Two of Us plays in the background. Saumya's caption read, "Just the two of us is my world!" She also added the hashtags love, happy, and my world in her caption as well. You can see the video here.

Also Read | Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari Opens Up On Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's New Anita Bhabhi

The actor enjoys a following of 984k on the social media site and her latest post garnered close to 10k likes within an hour. Saumya Tandon's son received a lot of love from fans and followers in the comments section. Actor Nehha Pendse, who has replaced Saumya Tandon in the character of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain also took also left red hearts for the adorable mother-son pair. While one follower wrote, "same to same looks like mumma â¤ï¸god bless you", another commented saying, "Beautiful mom and son". You can see some of the comments on her post here.

Also Read | Nehha Pendse 'serving Sleek' In Her Latest Instagram Post; Watch

Saumya Tandon's career

Saumya Tandon is known for being a host in Indian reality shows like Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest, LG Malaika-E-Kitchen, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Entertainment Ki Raat among others. She appeared in the Bollywood film Jab We Met and portrayed the character of Roop, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin. Saumya gained huge popularity among the masses when she played the character of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain for five years and recently quit the show in August 2020 in order to play different characters. Actor Nehha Pendse replaced her in the popular comedy series.

Also Read | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Makers Plan Accident Track For Nehha Pendse’s Entry

Image Credits: Saumya Tandon official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.