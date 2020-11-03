Rashami Desai To Make Her Digital Debut Opposite Tanuj Virwani? Read Details Here

Rashami Desai is a popular Hindi television actor. Some of the notable shows Rashami Desai was part of are Uttaran where she played the role of Tapasya Rathore and Shorvari Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Recently in 2020, she was also seen in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel as Sheetal.

Also Read: When Akshara Haasan Slammed 'perverts' In Lengthy Note After Her Private Pics Were Leaked

Rashami Desai to make her digital debut opposite Tanuj Virwani?

After being part of several reality shows, the actor has received a lot of projects and opportunities to explore various characters and genres. Rashmi Desai made her acting debut at the age of 18 in the film Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke in 2004. According to a report by Spotboye, the actor will soon be debuting in an OTT feature film. She will be cast alongside Tanuj Virwani.

The report stated that Rashami will be making her digital debut, and the Uttaran actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar. While talking about the transformation the actor said she has always liked experimenting and trying different avatars. She said she always wore different outfits, but people usually don't see beyond the characters she had played until now.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Channels Inner Maharashtrian, Flaunts 'fearless' Marathi Mulgi

Also Read: Rashami Desai Flaunts Her 'Bengali Girl' Look For Navratri, Says 'Spread Love'

Rashami Desai said that she's glad she had time for herself and got a chance to try different looks. Rashami's Instagram is proof that the actor really does love trying out different looks and outfits. She said she wore bold outfits before as well and people have appreciated her choice too. The actor said she has always tried to play different roles and characters. She wishes to keep working hard and getting to portray more strong and amazing roles in future. Rashami Desai fans are excited to see the actor in her new avatar and get hold of more details of her new project.

The sources have revealed that she has signed the film and will be cast across Tanuj Virwani. Tanuj Virwani's shows that brought the actor the fame he has today are almost all OTT series such as Amazon's original Inside Edge or Zee5's most successful show Poison. The actor has also worked in various notable films such as One Night Stand, Purani Jeans and Luv U Soniyo.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Strikes A Sultry Pose In Her Yellow Floral Bustier And White Sarong

Also Read: Rashami Desai Grooving And Belly Dancing To Dilbar Song, Fans Shower Praises

Image credits: @imrashamidesai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.