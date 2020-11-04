Niti Taylor Celebrates First Karwa Chauth, Shares Pictures From Sargi With Husband

Niti Taylor is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth today, after her marriage to long time boyfriend Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020. The actor has taken to her Instagram as she shared pictures from her morning Sargi with husband Parikshit. Fans and friends have dropped wishes for the couple in the comments. Take a look.

Niti Taylor’s Sargi on first Karwa Chauth

Niti Taylor has taken to her Instagram as she shared pictures from her early morning Sargi. The actor celebrates her first Karwa Chauth. She mentioned how her husband Parikshit also woke up early in the morning with her to help her with the Sargi. Niti is wearing a purple suit with a yellow dupatta and has her hair in a neat bun while her husband, who is wearing a maroon kurta-pyjama feeds her a bite.

Niti, in her caption, wrote – “Today, my husband and I are celebrating our first Karwa Chauth, one of our many firsts together! To make this day even more special Parikshit is also up early for my Sargi. Initially, I was nervous about fasting the whole day but now with a recipe made with love and a special touch of Quaker Oats, my sargi is nutritious and tasty and will help keep me going through the day! Happy #Karvachauth to all.” Friends and fans have wished the couple a Happy Karwa Chauth and have showered some of the cutest comments.Take a look.

Niti had also shared pictures of her Mehendi and a wish for Karwa Chauth on her Instagram story, take a look.

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's wedding

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2019, and then the two got married, exactly a year later on August 13, 2020. Niti was one of the first people in the industry, to have a wedding during the coronavirus lockdown. Taylor announced her marriage 2 months later in October, explaining to her fans that the couple wanted to have a bigger celebration but could not due to the lockdown and got married in a small ceremony with just their parents and immediate family.

