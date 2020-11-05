Niti Taylor Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Parikshit Bawa, Shares Photos

Niti Taylor, who got married this year in August, can be seen really excited to celebrate Karwa Chauth this year. Niti's Instagram is testimony to her excitement for the same. Fans got a glimpse of her wedding to Parikshit Bawa and all the post-wedding festivities from the photos that she posted on Instagram.

Niti Taylor celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marriage

Even though this is Niti Taylor's first Karwa Chauth after marriage, she revealed that she kept the Karwa Chauth fast last year as well when she was dating then-boyfriend Parikshit Bawa, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This year although, she will keep the fast following all the rituals and traditions. Talking more about her first Karwa Chauth, she said that her mother-in-law will be preparing sargi that has to be eaten in the morning, following which there will be a Pooja, according to the report.

Taking to Instagram, the newlywed bride posted a photo with hubby Parikshit, showing her sargi. She captioned it as, "Today, my husband and I are celebrating our first Karwa Chauth, one of our many firsts together! To make this day even more special Parikshit is also up early for my Sargi. Initially, I was nervous about fasting the whole day but now with a recipe made with love and a special touch of Quaker Oats, my sargi is nutritious and tasty and will help keep me going through the day!"

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Niti talked about her Karwa Chauth preparations and also mentioned that she will be resting for the entire day and will only dress up in the evening. She wore a red saree along with bangles and applied mehendi for her first Karwa Chauth and shared the photos for her fans to see.

Image Credits: Niti Taylor Official Instagram Account

