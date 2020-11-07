Niti Taylor Reminisces Past Birthdays Spent With Her Friends In An Emotional Post

Niti Taylor, born on November 8, 1994, is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Niti Taylor never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know how much the actor loves spending time with her closed ones. Recently, Niti Taylor has shared pictures from her past birthdays, remembering her friends as she pens down an emotional letter for them. Read further ahead to know all about Niti Taylor's photos with her friends.

Niti Taylor's Instagram post

Niti Taylor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why fans love Niti Taylor’s Instagram feed is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shares for her loved ones. Recently, on November 7, 2020, a day prior to her birthday, Niti Taylor took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a bunch of pictures from her previous birthdays, remembering her friends and penning down an emotional, beautiful, and heartfelt caption.

Interestingly, a couple of weeks ago, Niti shared a short video on her social media feed to announce that she has tied the knot with fiance Parikshit Bawa in August. While calling it a "Covid wedding", she further shared that they had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just their parents. The actor concluded the caption of her post by saying, "Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021".

Niti Taylor started working in the acting industry at the young age of just 15 years old. She was last seen on the television screen in the daily soap, Ishqbaaz, playing the character of Mannat Kaur. The show aired on the channel Star Plus and the actor was a part of the show for a long time. Niti Taylor is a very popular name in the Indian television acting industry today. Having played many different characters, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. Niti rose to fame with her character as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, where she played the lead role opposite Parth Samthan. Fans loved their on-screen pairing and the two became household names through the show.

