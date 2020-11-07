Niti Taylor Reminisces Past Birthdays Spent With Her Friends In An Emotional Post

Quick links:
Niti Taylor, born on November 8, 1994, is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Niti Taylor never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know how much the actor loves spending time with her closed ones. Recently, Niti Taylor has shared pictures from her past birthdays, remembering her friends as she pens down an emotional letter for them. Read further ahead to know all about Niti Taylor's photos with her friends.
Niti Taylor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why fans love Niti Taylor’s Instagram feed is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shares for her loved ones. Recently, on November 7, 2020, a day prior to her birthday, Niti Taylor took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a bunch of pictures from her previous birthdays, remembering her friends and penning down an emotional, beautiful, and heartfelt caption.
To my Friends, I know I have started a new life, my birthday is tomorrow. One thing about me, life mein kuch Bhi ho Birthdayyyy toh only with friends. I truly miss you guys, making my birthday a festival, buying new clothes, getting all the crazy places in list, getting all the shot glasses ready, birthday banners that I order for myself😂and mainly Not planning a surprise because I don’t like them. Booking tickets 🎫 travelling by air or bus, finding Villa’s and celebrating my birthday and have you more excited than your own. You all have always been there. Last year was Sri Lanka with parents. I missed all the crazy fun but I made sure when I came back, we danced our hearts out. But this year won’t be the same. No matter what I miss each one of you dearly. My birthday won’t be the same without you. I miss everything. I will miss Renee booking me a cake where I have to send her images of what cake I want and making a pre drink party happen while getting ready, will miss Ananya decorating the room and asking me for help and saying how do you do all this and clicking the most amazing pictures of me and doing my eye makeup, will miss chandani still on her way but making it before 12am(just in time) and asking for hair straightener to do her hair. will miss Pooja travelling for me from her hometown to any place I tell her too. Will miss Rakhee saying babe is it okay if I get Ishaan, niti what can I give you? Nykaa or ..... hahahah They say you truly value someone when they are far away. I have always valued my friends. Till date I have a different bond with each one of you, and special in our own ways. I just want to say. Thank you guys for always being there for for me and I will truly truly miss you tomorrow. I love you❤️ My Paglet, My Tins, My Chandu, My Poo, and My Rakhaa @ananyag8 @chandnibhagwanani @renee.mallick @poojanawathe18 @rakhee_kotak #mytribe #mypeople #friendshipgoals
Interestingly, a couple of weeks ago, Niti shared a short video on her social media feed to announce that she has tied the knot with fiance Parikshit Bawa in August. While calling it a "Covid wedding", she further shared that they had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just their parents. The actor concluded the caption of her post by saying, "Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021".
Niti Taylor started working in the acting industry at the young age of just 15 years old. She was last seen on the television screen in the daily soap, Ishqbaaz, playing the character of Mannat Kaur. The show aired on the channel Star Plus and the actor was a part of the show for a long time. Niti Taylor is a very popular name in the Indian television acting industry today. Having played many different characters, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. Niti rose to fame with her character as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, where she played the lead role opposite Parth Samthan. Fans loved their on-screen pairing and the two became household names through the show.
