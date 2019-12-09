From The Irishman To GoodFellas, Mob Movies To Binge-watch On Netflix

The chilling winter cold makes for a perfect time to binge-watch some classic mafia movies, especially the movies directed by the legendary Martin Scorcese. Recently, the much-awaited The Irishman released on Netflix on November 27 and the movie has already gained appreciation and accolades from critics and audience from all over the world. Here is a list of top three spine chilling crime thriller flicks on Netflix.

Top 3 crime thriller mafia movies on Netflix

The Irishman

Directed by the legend himself, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pachino made a whirlwind of hype when it aired on Netflix in November. The plot follows the life of Frank Sheeran becoming a driver turned hitman while working for Jimmy Hoffa. The movie is based on the book titled I Heard You Paint Houses, and showcases an interesting take on the murder of Jimmy Hoffa.

Kill the Irishman

Kill the Irishman is considered as one of the classic mobster movies starring Val Kilmer, Ray Stevenson, Christopher Walken, and Vincent D'Onofrio. The story plot revolves around the life of Danny Greene and how he fights against the mafia organisation in Cleveland in the 70s. Kill the Irishman is adapted from the book To Kill the Irishman: The War That Crippled the Mafia by Rick Porrello.

GoodFellas

Another classic mafia movie became popular when Quentin Tarantino's movie Pulp Fiction was making news was GoodFellas. The ensemble cast included Robert De Niro, Frank Vincent, Charles Scorsese, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Gina Mastrogiacomo among others. It was an American crime flick and was adapted by the 80s' book titled Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi. The plot revolves around the life of a mafia associate Henry Hill and the life of the people around him.

