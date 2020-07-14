Can Divyanka Tripathi Be The Perfect Tulsi In 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Reboot?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most iconic daily soaps of Indian television. It ran for eight years and gathered a huge fan following. The plot of the show revolves around the married life of Tulsi Virani and her equation with her in-laws. She gets married to Mihir Virani and is the daughter of the family’s priest.

However, Mihir’s mother and a few other Virani’s strongly disapprove the match. They also try to create obstacles in Tulsi’s life. If Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is remade with new television cast, these actors might be just right for the roles.

Tulsi Virani- Divyanka Tripathi

She is the lead character who has to manoeuvre through the complicacies of married life and also keep her in-laws happy. Known for being a popular and good actor, Divyanka Tripathi seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Smriti Irani Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Mihir Virani- Karan Patel

He is Tulsi’s husband. Known for being a good actor Karan Patel seems perfect to play this role. Not to mention, he and Divyanka Tripathi make a good pair onscreen.

Image credit: Ronit Roy Instagram, Karan Patel Instagram

Baa- Sakshi Tanwar

She is the matriarch of the Virani family and initially created obstacles in Tulsi’s life because she did not approve the match. Known for being a great actor, Sakshi Tanwar seems a good candidate for this role.

Image credit: Sudha_Shivpuri_fc Instagram, Sakshi Tanwar fanclub Instagram

Ansh Virani- Parth Samthaan

He is the son of Tulsi and Mihir. Known for being a good actor and also having played grey-shaded characters, Parth Samthaan seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: tollylove_ Instagram, Parth Samthaan Instagram

Mandira- Nia Sharma

She is Mihir’s second wife. Known for her good acting, Nia Sharma might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Mandira Bedi Instagram, Nia Sharma Instagram

Karan Virani- Ravi Dubey

He is Mandira and Mihir’s son. Known for his good acting skills, Ravi Dubey seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Hiten Tejwani Instagram, Ravi Dubey Instagram

Krishna Tulsi- Erica Fernandez

She is Tulsi’s namesake daughter and the former wife of Ansh. Being a good actor, Erica Fernandez seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Mouni Roy Instagram, Erica Fernandez Instagram

Lakshya- Rohan Mehra

He is another important family member of the Virani family. Known for being a good actor, Rohan Mehra seems perfect for the role.

