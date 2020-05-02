World Laughter Day: 10 Classic Comedy Movies Of Hindi Cinema To Binge-watch On This Day

Comedy movies do exceptionally well at the box office in India. Not only do these movies manage to put a smile on the audience's face but also gave them temporary relief from all the stress as they enjoy such movies with their family and friends. Below is a list of 10 most belly-aching comedy films from Hindi Cinema that will guarantee a burst of hysterical laughter on this World Laughter Day.

Comedy Bollywood films to watch on this World Laughter Day 2020-

Chalti Ka Naam Ghadi (1958)

Director- Satyen Bose

Cast- Kishore Kumar, Anoop Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Madhubala

Plot- The film is all about a no-woman rule in this household of three unmarried brothers, but once the younger lads fall in love, there comes a turning point. The film is a rare madcap comedy, where Kishore Kumar and Madhubala essayed the romantic couple with some high classic comedy.

Padosan (1968)

Director- Jyoti Swaroop

Cast- Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood

Plot- Padosan film is definitely a top competitor in the best comedy films of all time. A guy falls in love with his beautiful neighbor and asks help from his friends to impress the girl who is getting closer to her music teacher. Kishore Kumar is the soul of this comedy flick.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Director- Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast- Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

Plot- Chupke Chupke is warmly remembered for Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s comic chemistry which came right after the iconic duo, Sholay. The film is a fun tale and one of the best offerings from the undisputed king of situational comedy, Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Gol Maal (1979)

Director- Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast- Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, Shubha Khote, Buaji Kalindi, Manju Singh, Ratna Sharma, Dina Pathak

Plot- Raved by the critics and audiences, Gol Mal is observed as one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood. A job hunt, a fake mustache, a hockey match, all this confusion was never so funny.

Khubsoorat (1980)

Director- Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast- Ashok Kumar, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan, Dina Pathak

Plot- A feisty girl comes to stay and changes the strict household rules in some of a couple of days and stirs up a storm. Khubsoorat is one of the best rom-com ever made and is reminisced for Rekha’s comic genius.

Angoor (1982)

Director- Gulzar

Cast- Sanjeev Kumar, Moushumi Chatterjee, Deven Verma

Plot- Angoor film is based on Shakespeare's 'A Comedy of Errors' where two pairs of alike twins are parted at birth and their lives go for a crazy ride once they meet in later life. Possibly, it structures as one of the finest comedic performances by an Indian actor, Sanjeev Kumar.

Ankhen (1993)

Director- David Dhawan

Cast- Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Raj Babbar

Plot- Aanken film is all about Munnu, Bunnu, and tons and tons of confusion. This film marked the beginning of David Dhawan's career and his lifelong association with comedy king Govinda.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Director- Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast- Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal

Plot- The story of the film is all about two loafers (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) compete to win the heart of an heiress and at last end up protecting her from crimes. The film holds the reputation of being a cult classic, with its dialogue which has been quoted, re-quoted, and inducted into modern conversation and culture. The film is an immensity of this quirky comedy.

Hera Pheri (2000)

Director- Priyadarshan

Cast- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Khanna

Plot- Hera Pheri is one of the best comic films and the Hindi remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao. Hera Pheri is a cult classic starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Sunil Shetty in lead role. The film revolves around this troublesome trio and how they get involved in a dangerous case of kidnapping.

3 Idiots (2009)

Director- Rajkumar Hirani

Cast- Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani

Plot- The film 3 Idiots was inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone. It is the highest-grossing film of its time and was a rage in China too. The film is a roller-coaster ride, to say the least, especially the insane monologue featuring Omi Vaidya delivering a speech in Hindi.

Enjoy Your World Laughter Day, with these classic comedy cults!

