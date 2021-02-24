Gabriella Sellus' Popular Pictures And Videos From Sun TV's 'Sundari' Serial; See Here

Sundari is a recently released Tamil serial on Sun TV. It stars Gabriella Sellus in the lead role and her performance has earned much appreciation from the audiences. The actor has caught everyone’s eye with her act in the serial. Take a look at some of the pictures and videos of Gabriella from the show.

Photos of Gabriella Sellus from Sun TV’s Sundari serial

Gabriella Sellus’ Instagram has been in the limelight since the Sundari serial aired. She has shared various pictures and videos from the shooting of the show. In her post below, she is seen dancing with her brother, Aravish Glitzy.

In Gabriella Sellus’ Instagram post below, she is seen sitting on a cycle. The actor wrote that she works for the people and shows them her whole work. The photo is from the sets of the Sundari serial.

Before starting the serial, Gabriella Sellus had shorter hair for quite a long time. In the video below, she is seen acting out a small script that she penned herself. She is seen flaunting her short hair with a red bindi and no-makeup look.

Gabriella Sellus is seen all glammed up in the picture below. She is wearing a gold dress and paired it with shiny shoes of the same colour. The actor strikes different poses in the attire.

Gabriella Sellus’ Instagram post has her expressing gratitude for the love she received from fans. She thanked the director and the makers of the Sundari serial. The video is from the Sun TV show and features Gabriella dancing.

About Gabriella Sellus's TV show 'Sundari'

Sundari is the story of an ordinary girl and the struggles faced by her in this society. At every step of her life, Sundari needs to fight twice as hard to keep her spirit intact. This is the life journey of an ordinary girl with ambition.

