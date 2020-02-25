Sunny Hindustani's Win At 'Indian Idol 11' Makes Gajraj Rao Emotional

Seasoned actor Gajraj Rao received much appreciation for his performances in next-gen movies like Badhaai Ho and Made in China. The actor recently graced the stage of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11 and witness Sunny Hindustan lift the trophy. Gajraj shared a heartfelt message on Sunny's win that made many emotional. Read to know more.

Gajraj Rao gets emotional on Sunny Hindustani’s win

Gajraj Rao's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is doing great business at the box office. The actor went on Indian Idol 11 to promote the film along with his co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar. Sunny Hindustani won the title of Indian Idol 11 on the basis of popular votes. Now, in his recent post, Gajraj expressed his joy over Sunny's win.

He uploaded a picture in which he, along with Neena Gupta, is seen wiping away tears. He mentioned in the caption that Sunny Hindustani and his mother’s journey made the actor emotional and he could not control his tears. Ayushmann and Jitendra are also seen in the picture. Take a look at it and read the heartfelt caption.

The top five finalists for Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale were Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ankona Mukherjee, and Ridham Kalyan. After a tough competition, Sunny lifted the trophy as he wowed the audiences with his soulful voice. Along with the trophy, Sunny also received a cheque of ₹25 lakhs, a brand new Tata Altroz and a playback contract with T-Series for a film.

On the other hand, Gajraj Rao has gained praises once again for his energizing performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film has received mix reviews from the audience and doing well at the box-office and might become Ayushmann Khurrana’s eight consecutive blockbuster.

