Sunny Hindustani Opens About The Surname That Indian Idol 11 Gave Him

Sunny Hindustani was declared the winner of Indian Idol 11. He was seen lifting the trophy of Indian Idol 11 on February 23, 2020. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sunny Hindustani revealed how he feels about winning the title of Indian Idol 11.

In the interview, Sunny Hindustani revealed how he was no one before entering the show. He said that Indian Idol has given him many things but the best thing is that it gave him his surname. Sunny Hindustani also mentioned that he did not have a surname before participating in the show. He is overwhelmed that Indian Idol 11 gave him the surname ‘Hindustani’.

Sunny Hindustani further added how everyone knows him by this name now. He thanked everyone who voted for him. Furthermore, Sunny Hindustani also thanked Indian Idol 11 and Sony TV for giving him the platform that has given him recognition in the country today. From polishing shoes to winning the Indian Idol title, the journey was very tough for him. He expressed his gratitude towards fans who wanted him to win.

Sunny, along with the trophy, also won a cash price of 25 lakhs. Sunny Hindustani will also get the opportunity to sing with T-series in their next project. Sunny also opened up about how he questioned himself about winning the show. All the contestants of Indian Idol season 11 were tough competitors for him, said Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani.

About Indian Idol 11

Indian Idol 11 aired on Sony Entertainment Television. It is a singing reality television show. Various talented participants compete with each other to win the coveted title. The show has successfully concluded its 11th season. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan. The judges of the show were Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.

