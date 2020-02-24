Sunny Hindustani: What Is The Real Name Of 'Indian Idol 11' Winner?

After 3 months of entertainment and anticipation, the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 has finally come to an end. The show's winning trophy was bagged by Bhatinda's Sunny Hindustani. With the trophy, the youngster also won a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs and an opportunity to sing in the next T-series project. Sunny has been one of the most talked-about contestants ever since he walked on the Indian Idol stage. Read on to know Sunny Hindustani's real name:

What is Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani's real name?

The 21-year-old singer who is popularly known to the country as Sunny Hindustani has a different name. The singer's real name is not Sunny Hindustani but Sunny Malik. Nicknamed Ladoo, he has 3 more sisters and a brother. With the childhood dream of becoming a singer, Sunny finally got a chance to showcase his talent on the reality show.

He gained popularity when it was pointed out that his voice resembles that of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Also called Nusrat Sahib's Rooh, he managed to impress all the judges, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani. In one of the episodes, Kunal Kemmu was so impressed by his voice that he gifted Sunny Hindustani a locket of Lord Lakshmi.

This season caught the most attention due to the buzz around the rumoured relationship between Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar. The finale of the show also featured performances from Krishna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. Sunny reached the Top 5 and was pitted against Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan, and Rohit Raut.

Sunny Hindustani managed to impress everyone on the finale night as well. He chose to sing a beautiful medley of songs like Bhar Do Jholi Meri and Halka Halka Suroor. He also won praises from Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta who graced the show as special guests on the finale night.

