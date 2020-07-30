Can You See Shweta Tiwari As Ruthless Queen Cersei In Game Of Thrones' Television Remake?

Game of Thrones has been one of the most popular fantasy television series based on a novel of the same name by CS Lewis. For eight years, the series aired on television and managed to gather a huge fan base worldwide. The plot of Game of Thrones is based on nine noble families who are at war against each other to acquire mastery over Westeros.

In the meantime, they are also threatened by external forces who are working to obliterate the human race. Here’s a list of actors from the television industry who would be perfect if Game of Thrones is remade in India.

Daenerys Targaryen- Jennifer Winget

She is a princess sold into marriage with Khal Drogo. Also known as the Mother of Dragons, she is an otherwise just and kind ruler. Having portrayed mentally unhinged characters in the Beyhadh series, Jennifer Winget might be able to portray Daenerys’ mad rage on the screen.

Khal Drogo- Mohit Raina

He is the leader of Dothraki ‘khalasar’ who gets killed after the first few seasons. Having acted out powerful roles like Lord Shiva, Mohit Raina might be able to breathe life into this important Game of Thrones character.

Sansa Stark- Palak Tiwari

Sansa is the second born of the House of Stark who later becomes the queen of the Northern Kingdom after the final battle in the last season. Being a good actor, Palak Tiwari seems just the person for this role.

Arya Stark- Ashnoor Kaur

She is the younger Stark daughter who is known for her bravery. She played key roles in the Great War and the Battle of Winterfell and also assassinated Daenerys. Known for great acting abilities, Ashnoor Kaur seems she might be able to pull off this role.

Jon Snow- Parth Samthan

He is the stepbrother of Sansa and Arya, born of their father’s wedlock. He is one of the most important characters in the series known for his battle skills. It will be interesting to see the otherwise romantic hero, Parth Samthan play such a character on screen.

Cersei Lannister- Shweta Tiwari

She is a ruthless queen who used to be the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. She also knows the trickeries of court and how to wield power. An actor with great skills, Shweta Tiwari seems ideal to play this role.

Tyrion Lannister- Karan Patel

He is the youngest Lannister sibling who was born dwarf but used his wit and intelligence to establish his authority. Being an actor of great skills, Karan Patel seems perfect to pull off this important role.

Jamie Lannister- Hiten Tejwani

He is Cersei’s twin and the most ruthless character in the series. He earned the title of ‘Kingslayer’ through the course of all the seasons. While he mostly played positive characters on screen, it will be interesting to see Hiten Tejwani essay this role in Game of Thrones remake.

Margaery Tyrell- Hina Khan

She is the sole heir of the House of Tyrell and later becomes the queen consort of Joffrey Baratheon. However, she gets killed later because of her dedication to the Sparrows. Being a great actor, Hina Khan seems ideal to essay this role.

