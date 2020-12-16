Ganesh Acharya Reveals That He Has Lost 98 Kgs On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Ganesh Acharya has spoken about losing a total of 98 kgs during his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor and the choreographer has curated some of the most iconic dance sequences in the history of Bollywood. The choreographer was accompanied by Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur in the show. As one can see in the video that can be found below, it isevident that Ganesh Acharya has lost a significant amount of weight.

Here is the promo from that upcoming episode:

In the promo, one can see that Kapil Sharma is addressing the choreographer's transformation through the help of his own brand of humour. As the promo progresses, one can also see that Sharma is passing flattering and borderline flirtatious comments to Geeta Kapur. After observing all of that, Terence jokingly suggests that he and Archana Puran Singh should make a move and leave the two alone. The concluding scenes of the promo include an act by a Jackie Shroff impersonator as well.

Ganesh Acharya weight loss:

It is said that Acharya, at one point, weighed over 200 kgs. Acharya had consciously gained approximately 40 kilograms for 2015's Hey Bro. The choreographer has worked with the likes of Tiger Shroff, Prabhu Deva and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to name a few. The image that can be found below is from the time he worked with Shroff and Ahmed Khan on the sets of Munna Michael. Acharya worked on the Munna Michael track that is titled "Main Hoon" back in 2017.

Here is Acharya from 2017:

Source: YouTube

And, here is Ganesh Acharya now:

