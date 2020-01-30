Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Undergoes "Surgery Number 4!" Due To Rare Bone Disorder

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo took to Instagram and shared that he is about to have his fourth surgery due to his rare bone disorder. Gaten Matarazzo plays the role of Dustin on Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things. Read on to know more details about Gaten Matarazzo’s Instagram post and about his rare bone disorder.

Gaten Matarazzo prepped up for 4th surgery

Gaten Matarazzo gained worldwide recognition after he starred in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Gaten plays the role and Dustin, a middle school kid from a small town named Hawkins. Stranger Things fans are aware of the biggest similarity that Dustin and Gaten share, which is that they both suffer from a rare bone disorder.

Gaten Matarazzo suffers from a rare bone disorder called Cleidocranial Cysplasia or CCD. Gaten has talked about his bone disorder in several interviews over the years. Recently, the Stranger Things star posted a picture on Instagram where he was prepped up for his fourth surgery due to his rare bone disorder. The Stranger Things star captioned the image, “Surgery number 4! This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org.”

In an interview with a media portal back in 2018, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo talked about his disorder. He has a very mild case of this disorder and hence it has only affected his teeth and bones. But during the interview, he also revealed that the disorder has affected his chances of getting roles since his lips and teeth's situation and height were not normal.

But during another interview, the Stranger Things star also confessed that the reason he got the role in the now-famous Netflix show is because of his CCD. Gaten Matarazzo said that during the auditions, the makers of Stranger Things noticed the way he stretched and were amazed. This led to the makers also including CCD as a defining characteristic of Dustin from Stranger Things.

