Gauahar Khan And Fiancé Zaid Darbar Share First-ever Dance Video Post Engagement; Watch

After having fans swooning over their engagement announcement a few days ago, soon-to-be man and wife Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan shared their first dance video post exchanging engagement rings. The love birds shelled out major couple goals as they danced to the tunes of iconic Bollywood song Bole Chudiyan from the cult classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In addition to that, the couple also had a special Diwali wish with a Bollywood twist for their fans.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Sends Pre-Diwali Wishes With Love-struck Pictures With Fiancée Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's new dance video is all things aww-dorable

Earlier today, i.e. November 10, 2020, couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared yet another dance video together. However, the latest dance video was special for all the 'GaZa' fans as it marked their first-ever video together post engagement. In the newly-shared video by Zaid on his Instagram handle, the duo flaunted their graceful dance moves as they danced to K3G's Bole Chudiyan, sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Receives A Warm Family Welcome From Zaid's Mother; Actor Says 'U The Best'

Sharing the cutesy dance video on his Instagram handle, Zaid wrote, "Bas mere saat yeh jodi teri sajhdi re...G Kitni sohni hai na? #GaZa (sic). In the video shared by him, the duo twinned in green ethnic outfits. While soon-to-be hubby Zaid wore a Kurta with hints of green and yellow and an Aztec print over a pair of distressed light-grey jeans, his ladylove stunned in a heavily-embroidered lime green salwar kameez with floral prints. A couple of hours into sharing the video, Gauahar took to the comment section of the post and poured her heart out as she wrote, "Haaaaaaye ! Bas tere saath yeh jodi meri sajdee ve! #truestory #filmyHainhum (sic)".

Check out Zaid Darbar's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar To Tie The Knot, Couple Makes Announcement On Instagram

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan received a warm welcome into the family by brother and popular content creator Awez Darbar and sister Anam Darbar. Awez also took to his Instagram handle to share a cute video with his brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law to congratulate them on their engagement by performing to Wah Wah Ramji from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Dua karta hu ke Allah apko hamesha khush rakhe aur aap dono ko kisi ki nazar na lage...(sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's Videos Shell Out Major Couple Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.