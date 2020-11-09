Gauahar Khan Sends Pre-Diwali Wishes With Love-struck Pictures With Fiancée Zaid Darbar

After making their relationship public, actress Gauahar Khan recently shared a post on social media with her fiancée Zaid Darbar while sending her Diwali wishes across to her fans. In the post, the actress shared a series of pictures with Zaid and penned her wishes in the filmiest manner. Gauahar captioned the pictures with a song ‘Mere tumhare sab ke liye happppppy Diwali’ and wrote that this is her favourite festive song.’

Gauahar Khan sends pre-Diwali wishes

Asking her fans about their festive songs, the Jhallan Vallan actress wrote, “This is my fave Diwali Bollywood song, which ones yours.” The festive cheer came early for actor Gauahar Khan, who has already begun celebrating the festival of lights. Gauahar looked gorgeous in a green salwar kameez with a floral design on it while Zaid was dressed in a kurta with a zig zag aztec print on it. Admiring each other’s beauty in the pictures, the two gazed at each other with love.

Read: Gauahar Khan Receives A Warm Family Welcome From Zaid's Mother; Actor Says 'U The Best'

Read: Karanvir Bohra 'happy' For Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Engagement, Grooves In Excitement

Zaid Darbar’s father Ismail Darbar was the first one to pour in their love and bless the couple in the comment section. Showering his blessings, Ismail wrote, “May God keep my children protected from all evil and keep them happy. “ Followed by Ismail was Zaid who wrote, “With you, every song is my favourite and memorable.”

Last week, Gauahar put to rest months of speculation about her relationship status with Zaid. She announced their engagement with an Instagram post, which was simply captioned with ring and heart emojis. He shared the same photo on his own Instagram account. In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid could be seen gazing lovingly at each other and surrounded by balloons. The biggest balloon was a blue heart-shaped one that read, “She said yes.”

Gauahar and Zaid’s union already has the approval of his family. His mother, Farzana, welcomed her into the family and showered love and blessings on them. Meanwhile, Gauahar recently spent two weeks in the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the ‘seniors’, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. After her exit from the show, Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post saying, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back, Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- an amalgamation of their names.

Read: Gauahar Khan And Kushal Tandon Broke Up Because Of This Reason?

Read: Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar To Tie The Knot, Couple Makes Announcement On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.