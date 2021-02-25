Gauahar Khan And Husband Zaid Darbar Groove To B Praak's Song 'Mazaa' | Watch

Television actor Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar are often seen sharing dance videos together. Gauahar recently shared a video where the couple is grooving to B Praak's song. She wrote that it's always fun being with him. Have a look at Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's videos on Instagram.

Also read | Gauahar Khan Pens A Heartfelt Message For Her In-laws, Feels 'truly Blessed'

Gauahar Khan and Zaid groove to B Praak's Mazaa

Gauahar took to her Instagram to share a video with her husband Zaid. The two have performed on the song Mazaa by B Prak. She wore a yellow plain lehenga with a boat neck blouse. She paired her outfit with off white jutti. Gauahar Khan's husband wore a plain white shirt and ripped jeans. He completed his look with white sneakers. She shared that the entire video will be shared soon on Zaid's Instagram handle. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's Instagram video.

Also read | Gauahar Khan Asks Fans To Keep Her Father In Their Prayers, Shares Pic From Hospital

Reactions to Gauahar Khan's Instagram video on Mazaa

As soon as the actor shared her dance video, several fans flooded her comment section with all things nice. A fan wrote that he had been missing the couple for a few days and they finally made a great comeback with the video. Fans also wrote that she and her husband make an adorable couple. A fan mentioned that their dance on Mazaa was 'awesome'. Here are some comments on their dance video.

Image source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Also read | Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Are Back To The Same Pune Hospital Where They First Met | Watch

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's videos

Gauahar shared a video of her grooving with Zaid on the iconic song starring Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu. The two wore retro outfits. The backdrop was filled with pictures and stills of various Bollywood movies along with balloons. Zaid asked his fans which iconic couple do they remind them of. She also shared a video of them performing on an adorable song.

The video was shot in Zaid's new studio Atrangz. She wore an A-line casual denim dress while Zaid wore a white shirt and blue pants. She shared a throwback video from her wedding day where she was touching up her husband's makeup. She wore an ivory coloured sharara and loads of gold jewellery. Neha Kakkar's Khayal Rakhya Kar was being played in the background.

Also read | Gauahar Khan Speaks About 'spreading Love', Hubby Zaid Shares Heartwarming Incident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.