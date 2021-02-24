Gauahar Khan Pens A Heartfelt Message For Her In-laws, Feels 'truly Blessed'

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Gauahar Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to share an appreciation post for her in-laws as they support the actor as her father is hospitalised. The actor shared a sweet picture of them and also penned a heartfelt note, revealing how much they take care of her. Gauahar is currently with her father as the latter is admitted to a Pune hospital. Gauahar Khan’s fans are sure to go all gaga over this adorable post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gauahar Khan shared a sweet picture of her in-laws where they can be seen standing outside the hospital and waving at Gauahar Khan. They are all smiles at the camera. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Family!” She added, “Since they weren’t allowed inside the hospital as visitors, they were talking the rounds of the hospital just to see if I’m okay”. She concluded by saying, “Best in laws ever… Alhamdulillah. Truly blessed”. Take a look at the post below.

Yesterday Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted an image of herself from the hospital in Pune, where her father is currently being admitted and treated. The actor could be seen wearing a mask and wrote, "Pls keep my dad in your prayers." Reportedly, this is the same hospital where the actor and her husband Zaid Darbar met for the first time. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's Instagram post below.

Gauahar Khan's wedding

In one of their post-marriage interviews, Gauahar had revealed that she and Zaid had started talking to each other when she was in Pune and her father was admitted to the hospital. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the famous couple Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan split the beans at their first meeting and started talking to each other. During their interview, the couple had revealed that their first meeting with each other was a video call because while Zaid was in Mumbai, Gauahar was in Pune at the time because her father was admitted to the hospital. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

