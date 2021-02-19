Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Are Back To The Same Pune Hospital Where They First Met | Watch

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently took a stroll down memory lane as they visited the same hospital in Pune where they first met over a video call. On Thursday, the Tandav actor took to her Instagram handle to reveal the same by sharing a streak of videos with her husband from Usha Nursing Home. For the unversed, in one of their interviews post-marriage, Gauahar had revealed that she and Zaid started talking with each other when she was in Pune and her father was admitted to the hospital.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Gauahar Share Adorable Valentine's Day Post For Their Partners

Zaid Darbar shows the exact place where he 'fell in love' with Gauahar Khan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, celebrity couple Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan had spilt the beans on their first-ever meeting and how they started talking to each other, in detail. During their interview, the man and wife had revealed first meeting each other over a video call because while Zaid was in Mumbai, Gauahar was in Pune at that time because her beloved father was admitted to the hospital there. Now, yesterday, i.e. February 18, 2021, the Begum Jaan actor took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the location where they first met.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her 'sabse Pyaari Cheez'; Fans Hail 'MashAllah!'

In the video, she is heard saying, "Fun fact: When I first met Zaid, I was right here in this ward, in Pune. We started talking over a video call. And guess what? it was raining and today we're back in the same hospital and it's raining again." Later, Zaid took to his Instagram Stories to show the exact place in the hospital where he 'had fallen in love' with Gauahar. The power couple also got into a mushy banter as Ismail Darbar's son asked his wifey, "How much do you love me and this bench?" In her response, the 37-year-old expressed saying, "A lot. This is all the memories of how we started talking".

Check out Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan's Instagram Stories below:

Also Read | Gauahar Khan And Jay Bhanushali Have A Fun Conversation On Husband-wife Jokes

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan also took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of BTS photographs in the same outfit and gave fans a peek into her 'chai' time on set. Along with posting the pictures, she wrote, "My time on set with my chai, the wind in my hair, and two cuties looking after me... at all times. @vinitasawant_hairstylist and @jashmahetalia #Alhamdulillah love my work." Take a look:

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Celebrates One Month Of Marriage, Shares Unseen Pics From Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.