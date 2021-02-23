Gauahar Khan Asks Fans To Keep Her Father In Their Prayers, Shares Pic From Hospital

Gauahar Khan has had a busy past few months as the Ishaqzaade actor tied the knot with Zaid Darbar in a lavish December wedding and then had the release of the much talked about web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan as the lead. The actor is currently with her father as the latter is admitted to a Pune hospital. Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself from the hospital.

Gauahar Khan's father admitted to the hospital

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year actor Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram stories earlier today and shared a picture of herself from the Pune hospital, where her father is currently admitted and being treated. The Naagin star could be seen wearing a mask and wrote, "Pls keep my dad in your prayers." Reportedly, this is the same hospital where Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar met for the first time.

For the unversed, in one of their interviews post-marriage, Gauahar had revealed that she and Zaid started talking with each other when she was in Pune and her father was admitted to a hospital. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, celebrity couple Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan had split the beans on their first-ever meeting and how they started talking to each other. During their interview, the couple had revealed that their first meeting with each other was over a video call because while Zaid was in Mumbai, Gauahar was in Pune at that time because her father was admitted to the hospital there.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. She shared the pictures on social media from her wedding festivities to give her fans a sneak-peek into the same. For her wedding, the couple had worn an ivory-coloured ensemble which was designed by designer Saira Shakira. She had worn a red and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga for her reception. Khan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. She played the character of Maithili Sharan in the series. The plot of the show revolves around the politics involved in the process of choosing the Prime Minister of the country.

Image Credits: Gauahar Khan Official Instagram Account

