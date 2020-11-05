Gauahar Khan And Kushal Tandon Broke Up Because Of This Reason?

Television actor-dancer Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon had become one of the most-admired television couples back in the days when the former lovers starred in a popular reality TV show together. The couple had confirmed their courtship in the show itself and it was rare for love to blossom between two individuals on a reality TV show, which led to netizens showering them with immense love. However, between the span of their almost year-long relationship, the couple made headlines quite often for their supposed spats and uncited differences, resulting in them parting ways.

Why did Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon break up?

Back in 2013, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met for the first time ever on a reality TV show which marked the beginning of their love story. The couple was fondly referred to as 'Gaushal' by their ardent fans. The former lovers were together after the television show ended as well. However, one day, Kushal took to the internet by shock when he tweeted about splitting up with his ex-ladylove. Meanwhile, speculations about Gauahar Khan's engagement with Kushal Tandon were also rife.

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor had taken to his Twitter handle to announce his breakup with the Gathbandhan actor. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a day after announcing his breakup with Gauahar, Kushal revealed to one of his journalist friends that the main reason for them calling it quits was religion. The 35-year-old had supposedly told his journalist friend that Gauahar demanded Kaushal to convert his religion from Hindu to Muslim. However, the actor himself set the record straight later that he didn't mean what he said and that it came from a 'bitter place' in his heart.

Later, although the ex-couple never got back together, they did rekindle their friendship after addressing the tension between them multiple times to the media and on social media. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan and beau Zaid Darbar have finally made their engagement Instagram official. After seeing each for quite some time now, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally decided to take their relationship a step forward.

