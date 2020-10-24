Gauahar Khan Extends Birthday Wishes To Beau Zaid, Calls Him 'most Amazing Human'

After dismissing rumours of getting married to choreographer and Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son, Zaid Darbar, actress Gauahar Khan recently celebrated her beau’s birthday in a special manner. The Ishaqzaade actress shared pictures from the celebration where the two can be seen posing in white amid a decked corner of their house. While extending her adorable wishes to Zaid, the actress thanked him for staying constantly with her in every situation.

Gauahar Khan wishes beau Zaid Darbar on birthday

Gauahar shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen striking some cool and funky poses with the birthday boy. She penned her greetings for the “hot human” and wrote that Zaid has been her reason behind smiling from ear to ear. She even expressed her emotions of strangling him when he troubled her. Further Gauahar wrote, “ being goofy comes easy when I’m with you, to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks, it only n only makes you the Bestest. I pray for u from the bottom of my heart.” Continuing, she called him a “blessing” and prayed that his life gets filled with all the happiness, health, wealth n success.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the love birds are contemplating to take their courtship a step forward by harboring plans of getting married by the end of this year. However, these are mere speculations as neither of them has officially confirmed it as of yet. However, the couple does not leave any opportunity to have fans swooning over their romance by sharing mushy photographs with each other quite often as well as sharing videos of their dance performances to hit Bollywood songs. Among the videos that had sparked the rumours between the two was the one uploaded by Gauahar where the two can be seen sharing steps on Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma`s song Diamond da Challa. At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar`s finger, making fans wondered if it is a real proposal. She had captioned the video on Instagram and wrote, “Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat??? Jaldi Batao.”

