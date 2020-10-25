Gauahar Khan's Inspiring Fashion Journey Through The Years

Actor-model Gauahar Khan has been in the show business since 2009. Before starting her acting career, Gauahar was modelling for designers like Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla. She has been known as a fashion icon in the television industry over the years. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's fashion journey from the time she made her debut in acting in 2009.

Gauahar Khan's style from 2014-2016

Gauahar Khan had made her debut in 2009 with Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh. She had gained immense popularity after her song Jhallah Wallah from Ishaqzaade in 2014. Even though she was into modelling, she did not experiment much in the initial years of her career. She often wore basic outfits with chunky jewellery. In 2014, She wore a black dress for her interview with Miss Malini. She accessorized it with a golden layered neckpiece. Take a look.

In 2015, she looked gorgeous in an orange mermaid gown as she was styled by Nida Shah. The dress was embellished with orange crystals till her waistline and was translucent at the top which accentuated her curves. From 2016, Gauahar started experimenting with her looks and wore a pink and yellow funky outfit. She styled her hair in two high buns like Minnie mouse. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's photos.

Gauahar Khan's style from 2017-present

Ever Since 2016, Gauhar went all out with and made fashion statements wherever she went. In October 2017, Gauahar decided to wear an ivory ethnic outfit from a Pakistani brand. She wore an ivory tunic with cigarette pants. It had pink and blue embroidery all over it. In 2018, the actor launched her own fashion line called Gauahargeous. The collection was different than usual as she was seen wearing a back knot top from Gauahargeous. It was a plain white tunic with three knots on the back as a tie-up. Here are some of the pictures from Gauahar Khan's Instagram.

In 2018, she also stunned her fans by experimenting with a saree. She draped the 6 yards with a shimmery top as a blouse. She wore this outfit at a Punjabi music award function. In 2019 at yet another award function, the actor wore designer Nalandda Bhandari's all-black outfit. It was a black shimmery cold-shouldered peplum top which she paired with a black striped bell-bottom. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's photos from 2018-19.

As the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, the actor decided to go back to basics. As she did not have many events to attend, she often wore basic tees and styled them with a funky pair of denim. She recently wore white ganji and paired it with mom jeans and a denim jacket. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's Instagram post.

