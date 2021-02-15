Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Gauahar Share Adorable Valentines' Day Post For Their Partners

This Valentine's day saw quite a few celebrities taking to social media to shower love on and to appreciate their other half. From sharing quirky reels to uploading mushy photos with equally mushy captions, here is a look at how TV couples celebrated their love for each other on Valentine's day.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

In the clip shared by the actress on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain can be seen climbing up a flight of stairs and enjoying each other’s company. In the caption, Ankita wrote wishing all her fans a happy Valentine's day. In the video, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared their plans for the day and how they are planning to spend their Valentine's day skiing followed by a dinner date.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Vinny Arora Dhoopar shared a cosy picture of her and husband Dheeraj Dhoopar on her social media handle. In the picture, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhooper stand hugging each other while smiling widely. Captioning the picture with ‘Truly. Madly. Deeply’, Vinny Arora Dhoopar wished her partner a happy Valentine's day.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma wished each other on Valentine's day on their respective Instagram account. Writing about how he’s expressing and gratitude towards his partner, Neil Bhatt poured in his love for his partner in the heartfelt caption. Similarly, Aishwarya Sharma called Neil Bhatt ‘a dream come true’ in the caption and wrote a loving message for her partner.

Arjun Bijlani and Shivani Swami

Wishing his wife, Arjun Bijlani shared a reel of him and Shivani Swami dancing in the snow on Shania Twain’s You’re Still The One. In the video, Arjun Bijlani and Shivani Swami can be seen dancing lovingly in the snow. Arjun Bijlani and Shivani Swami got married in 2013 and have a son together.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal look happy in the pictures shared by Hina Khan on her Instagram. The actress wished her beau Valentine's day as well as for his birthday with a sweet caption. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Sayan Tani and Anugrah

Sayantani wished Anugrah a happy Valentine's Day on Instagram with a loving video of them together. The video consisted of a compilation of their moments together. Sayantani shared a sweet message for each other in the caption.

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani

Sharing a vacation picture, actor Mohit Sehgal wished his wife Sanaya Irani a happy Valentine's day. He wrote a sweet caption for his wife by calling her a perfect Valentine.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Pic Credit: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Sharing a cute photo together on her Instagram story, Gauahar Khan wished Zaid Darbar a happy Valentine's day. In the picture, Zaid Darbar falls asleep on Gauahar Khan as she snaps a picture.

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali

Ruslaan Mumtaz wished his wife Nirali by sharing a picture of them with their son. He wrote a sweet caption for his wife. In the picture he posted, the three of them smile brightly at the camera.

Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra wished his wife Ripci Malhotra by sharing a picture of them making a shadow heart at the beach. In the caption, he wrote a heartfelt message for his wife and wished her a happy Valentine's day.

