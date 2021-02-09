Gauahar Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her 'sabse Pyaari Cheez'; Fans Hail 'MashAllah!'

Gauahar Khan recently got married to Zaid Darbar and she has still not been over her wedding memories. She recently posted a beautiful memory of her wedding with her most beloved person and melted the hearts of her fans with her adorable love and care for her ‘sabse pyaari cheez’. Check out Gauahar Khan’s Instagram and see what exactly is her ‘sabse pyaari cheez’.

Gauahar Khan's pyaari cheez

Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this beautiful video clip of her with her husband Zaid Darbar in which she can be seen doing Zaid’s makeup right before one of their wedding rituals. In the video, she can be seen all dressed up wearing a glittering white coloured wedding attire with some stunning pieces of jewellery and beautifully tied her hair with a high bun and white flowers attached to it. Further in Gauahar Khan’s video, Zaid Darbar can be seen all dressed and looking at Gauahar Khan as she gives a finishing touch to her look. In the end, Gauahar Khan can be seen finally dressed and walking out of the room.

In the caption, she stated how the video consisted of her ‘sabse pyaari cheez’ or her most beloved thing and then added Zaid Darbar’s name next to it. In a matter of time, many of the fans took to Gauahar Khan’s Instagram and mentioned in the comments how they looked like an iconic couple while others couldn’t help but gush over their adorable chemistry. Many of the fans also added tons of hearts and fire symbols to illustrate their feelings as to how they find the couple extremely lovable. Some of her fans also dropped in numerous compliments stating ‘Mashallah’ in the comments area. Have a look at Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post and see how her fans showered love on the adorable couple.



Gauahar Khan also shared a set of lovable pictures of her and her husband Zaid Darbar in which Gauahar Khan’s husband can be seen holding her in his arms cutely. All their fans were thrilled to see their cute photos and commented on how they looked super cute together and even added how they were their favourite couple.

