Gauahar Khan And Jay Bhanushali Have A Fun Conversation On Husband-wife Jokes

Television actor Jay Bhanushali recently shared a picture with his wife Mahhi Vij on his Instagram Handle. He wrote a hilarious husband-wife joke in the caption and asked fans to ask Mahhi why isn't she talking to him. Actor Gauahar Khan commented on the picture and Jay gave a comeback reply referring to her wedding with Zaid Darbar. Take a look at Gauahar Khan and Jay Bhanushali's fun banter.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Celebrates One Month Of Marriage, Shares Unseen Pics From Wedding

Guahar Khan and Jay Bhanushali's fun banter on husband-wife jokes

Jay Bhanushali recently shared a picture from the 10-year anniversary celebration. In the picture, Mahhi Vij is posing with him on their wedding anniversary. Jay wrote a hilarious caption which cracked several celebrities and fans. Jay wrote that he has no clue why wives think that they're punishing their husband by not talking to them. He also asked his followers to ask Mahhi why isn't she talking to him and the reason for her to be upset. Gauahar laughed in the comment section to which Jay reacted. Jay wrote that Gauahar will finally be able to understand his husband-wife jokes because she recently got married. He also asked her that this must be taking place finally in her life too.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Shares A Quirky Video From Her First Holiday With Zaid Darbar In Udaipur

Reactions to Jay Bhanushali's caption and Gauahar's comment

Several fans gave Mahhi and Gauahar a reality check and told them that their husbands are enjoying the time when their wives don't talk to them. Jay even gave a fan some suggestion as to how to control her husband. He told her that she should bring this topic at night and not let him sleep. A fan wrote that Mahhi is upset with him because he must have not completed his household chores. Replying to that Jay wrote that Mahhi doesn't do her work either. Take a look at the hilarious comments on Jay Bhanushali's caption.

Image source: Jay Bhanushali's Instagram

Also Read | Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali's Munchkin Tara's 'little Chef' Avatar Is All Things Adorable

About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding

Gauahar Khan tied the knot with boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. The two met during the lockdown and bonded over phone calls and night drives as the lockdown eased. Gauahar and Zaid recently celebrated their one month anniversary on social media and shared a picture.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Shares 'beautiful' Udaipur Moments From Her Honeymoon With Zaid Darbar; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.