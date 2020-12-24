Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Get Their Love Immortalize Forever; Take A Look

As actor-model Gauahar Khan is gearing up for her wedding this Christmas, she posted an adorable moment from her pre-wedding time. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar can be seen on the former’s social media handle sharing a beautiful moment with each other.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s curated hands

As Zaid and Gauahar Khan’s wedding date arrives, she can be seen sharing adorable glimpses from her pre-wedding rituals. She recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful glimpse of the memento of their immortal love. In the first picture, there are two golden coloured curated hands of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. Under those curated hands, both their names were beautifully embossed along with their wedding date. In the next picture, she shared a behind the scene moment where they can be seen involved in the process of getting their hands curated.

In the caption, she thanked the professional who got their hands beautifully curated so that they could immortalize their love forever. She also stated how this will be the most special for her and how the professional will always be remembered very fondly by Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. Later, she ridiculed the size of her hand and hoped that their kids would get Zaid’s beautiful hands.

Fans have been awaiting Gauahar Khan’s wedding photos and when they saw this adorable post, they couldn't keep calm. Many of them sent loads of flying kisses to the lovely couple while others praised their adorable gesture to immortalize their love forever. See how the fans liked Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post.

Gauahar Khan also posted these pictures recently in which she can be seen in a radiant yellow salwar kurta that her brother gifted with the wedding mehndi on both hands. In the caption, she thanked her brother for the lovely gift and stated that he gifted this four years back. She continued that her brother could not make it to the wedding but his love did reach her. She also added how special it was for her to wear the blessings he had sent for her on her big day.

