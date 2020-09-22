Gauahar Khan Shares Video Of 'Pehla Nasha' With Zaid Darbar, Fans Exclaim 'so Cute'

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan engages with her fans and followers with regular posts on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a short video through the reels section of her official Instagram handle. The clip features her with content creator Zaid Darbar. The duo is acting on a popular romantic track from an Aamir Khan starrer. Here is everything that you need to know about Gauahar Khan’s latest post on the social media platform. Read on:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on Pehla Nasha

Gauahar Khan has been making extensive use of the latest Reels feature on the video and photo-sharing platform. She took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself with her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar through her official account on September 21, 2020, Monday. She posted a short video on the Reels section of the platform and acted on Pehla Nasha song. The duo is shelling out couple goals in their recent content.

Gauahar Khan has donned a casual white t-shirt and teamed it with a pair of loose denim pants. She is seen daydreaming in the Instagram video, as Zaid Darbar is supporting her back with his. He has worn a black t-shirt with fitting jeans. By the end of the clip, he kisses Gauahar Khan’s forehead and leaves as if he was not even there. They have enacted a scene from Pehla Nasha song from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram Reel, Gauahar Khan wrote that their video was a scene from the Aamir Khan starrer. She has also urged her fans to guess where they have posted the other part. The actor penned, “Full movie ka Ek Hissa . Batao doosra Hissa Kiske page pe post, Kiya hai ??? ðŸ˜¬! #FilmyHainHum #pehlaNasha #Reels #GazaðŸ¦‹ @zaid_darbar ♥ï¸”. Check out her video:

Comments on Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's video

Within a few hours of sharing the post, Gauhar Khan garnered more than 65,000 likes and over 350 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their response on the clip. Many among them found Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar adorable and loved their chemistry. On the other hand, people also expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, hearts, kisses, hugs, and roses, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Gauahar Khan’s Instagram Reel post that you must check out right away.

