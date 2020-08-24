Gauahar Khan Twins With Rumoured Beau Zaid Darbar For Her 37th Birthday Celebration

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan turned a year older on Sunday, August 23. Gauahar took to her social media handle to share a couple of pictures from her 37th birthday celebration. On the other side, her rumoured beau Zaid Darbar also shared a few pictures from Gauahar's birthday party.

Gauahar Khan's birthday celebration

Interestingly, in the pictures shared by Gauahar Khan, the actor was seen posing with balloons while sporting a casual look in a white top teamed with green pants. Instagramming the pictures, she wrote a caption, which read, "Allah ka shukr ! â¤ï¸ my best birthday ever ! Thank u to every soul pouring love into my life today ! Thank u thank u ! I am truly Blessed! I love u all" (sic). The birthday post garnered more than 120K likes. Meanwhile, many of Gauahar's friends, including Kamya Punjabi and Mukti Mohan, flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. Scroll down to take a look at Gauahar Khan's Instagram post:

Gauahar's rumoured beau Zaid's wishes

On the other side, Gauahar Khan's rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar shared three pictures featuring him and Gauahar along with a birthday cake. The duo picked colour-coordinated outfits in blue and white hues. Khan wore a blue blouse paired with an A-line skirt while Darbar picked a blue shirt with a pair of white pants.

The duo posed with all smiling-faces for the picture. Adding a caption to the slideshow, Zaid wrote, "So I guess it's never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I'd rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous" (sic). Have a look below:

Zaid Darbar's post garnered more than 48k likes within a few hours. Reacting to the post, Gauahar left a thank you note in the comments section, which read, "Thank u for the bestest birthday ever" (sic). Meanwhile a couple of popular social media influencers, such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirjakar and Anam Darbar, among many others, also wrote birthday notes for Gauhar.

Gauahar Khana and Zaid Darbar

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor is rumoured to be dating social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The duo has been actively sharing numerous photos with each other. A Pinkvilla report stated that the duo has been spending a lot of time together and their families have even bonded. The report further added that Gauahar and Zaid are determined to take it slow.

