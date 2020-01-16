Gauhar Khan Demands Bigg Boss 13 Makers To Evict Madhurima Tuli After Her Violent Act

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be an aggressive and violent season. Fans have seen dirty fights between their favourite celebrities such as Sidharth Shukla - Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh - Madhurima Tuli, Sidharth Shukla - Rashami Desai. However, what happened last night was rather unexpected. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli had an argument. Vishal Aditya Singh flung a bottle of water on Madhurima Tuli who retaliated in a very ugly manner.

Madhurima Tuli picked a frying pan and started whacking Vishal. The entire Bigg Boss house saw the fight with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz consoling Vishal who wanted to quit the show after this humiliating event. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill slammed him saying it was his tactic to poke so that Madhurima quits the show.

Ex-contestant and winner, Gauahar Khan gave her comments on social media. She definitely did not like what happened in the show and she was very upset about it. Check out her tweets here.

Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima 👎🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Vishal Aditya Singh in pain

After the incident, Vishal Aditya Singh was seen limping and he was also in a lot of pain. He also cried a lot saying his image was going for a toss. Later, Bigg Boss punished both of them by keeping them in a cage. They were not allowed to go and meet their parents as well. Madhurima Tuli's mother Vijaya Pant posted a video where she was almost seen in tears. She said that it was unfortunate that Madhurima lost control and did such a thing.

