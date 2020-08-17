Gauahar Khan-Nigaar Khan And Other Real-life Sibling Duo Of Indian Television

On the small screen, you must have seen several actors playing siblings in the most convincing manner possible. But, there are a couple of actors who are siblings in real life and are also in the very profession of acting. Here is a list of some celebrated names on Indian Television who are real-life siblings as well.

List of Real-Life Siblings In Tellyland

Gauahar Khan and Nigaar Khan

Gauahar Khan and Nigaar Khan are real sisters. Both Gauahar Khan and Nigaar have cemented their place in the Indian Television as stellar actors. A few years back, the duo also worked together on a reality titled "Khan Sisters" which became quite popular with the youth. Gauahar Khan has also featured in several Bollywood films apart from Television shows. Some of Gauahar Khan's notable work includes Ishaaqzaade, The Game, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the year. Whereas Nigaar has been a part of a plethora of TV serials.

Akshay Dogra and Riddhi Dogra

Another Jodi of real siblings of Television who are also actors by profession is Akshay and Riddhi Dogra. Riddhi Dogra has been a part of many fictional shows like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Woh Apna Sa etc. Akshay Dogra, on the other hand, has done the globally famous serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? amongst several other drama series. These Siblings of Indian Television are very close to each other, and often post pictures together on their respective social media handles.

Mishkat Varma and Mihika Varma

Next in the list of siblings of Indian Tv is Mishkat and Mihika Varma. You must have seen Mishakt in tv shows like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, and Ichhapyaari Naagin. Mihika, on the other hand, played pivotal roles in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is now married and happily settled abroad. The siblings are fond of each other in real life and love spending time with each other.

Delnaaz Irani and Bakhtiyar Irani

When talking about real siblings in television there's no way we miss out mentioning Delnaaz and Bakhtiyar Irani. These popular Parsi stars are real-life brother and sister pair in telly land. Delnaaz Irani is an established actor who has been entertaining the audience with her funny antics for decades now. She was also seen in films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Paying Guests, Milenge Milenge, and many more. Bakhtiyar has been part of several successful reality shows like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss etc.

