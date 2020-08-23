On Gauahar Khan's Birthday, Here's A Look At What The Actor Is Up To Nowadays

Gauahar Khan kick-started her acting career with her debut in the film, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, 2009. Since then, Khan has starred in multiple films and television projects. She catapulted to fame after her appearance in the song, Jhalla Wallah, alongside Parineeti Chopra, in the film- Ishaqzaade. On Gauahar Khan's birthday, here's a peek into what the actor is up to nowadays.

What's Gauahar Khan up to?

Gauahar Khan's official Instagram gives a glimpse of how much the actor loves dancing. She keeps posting videos of her dance that receive lots of comments from fans. Her very recent video with Zaid Darbar garnered much love from her followers. On sharing the clip, Gauahar Khan wrote, "This song was too much fun. Zaid Darbar you are too good in this one. What’s your fave step? I hope u guys love this." After which, Zaid wrote, "You look beautiful."

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is rumoured to be dating social media influencer Zaid Darbar. Zaid has been actively sharing some photos with Gauahar. A source close to Pinkvilla stated that the duo has been spending a lot of time together and their families have even bonded. The source further added that Gauahar and Zaid are determined to take it slow. On August 8, Zaid Darbar posted a cute selfie with Gauahar Khan and wrote, "Her soul is pure magic."

Gauahar Khan's shows

Gauahar Khan has been a part of shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, India's Raw Star, I Can Do That amongst others. She was the winner of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 7. After this, she made guest appearances on the 8th, 10th and 13th season too.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Madhurima Tuli rings in her birthday at home; thanks her family

Gauahar khan's net worth

According to trendcelebsnow.com, Gauahar Khan's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ( $1 Million - $5 Million). Her net worth is apprehensive of her appearances in films and shows. Gauahar was last seen in Hotstar's The Office.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan posts a dance video with rumoured beau Zaid Darbar, fans call it 'energetic'

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

According to the report of BollywoodShaadis.com, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon broke up in 2014, after being together for almost a year. Gauahar and Kushal were contestants on the show, Bigg Boss 7. After which they also starred in a music album titled Zaroori Tha by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Gauahar Khan's birthday

Gauahar Khan turned a year older on August 23. Fans flocked to social media to wish the actor. Born in Pune, she is the youngest of the five siblings in her family.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan opens up about spending sleepless nights, says 'no replacement for love'

Also Read | Gauahar Khan-Nigaar Khan and other real-life sibling duo of Indian Television

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.