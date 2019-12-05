Will Paras Chhabra Be Eliminated From Bigg Boss 13 For Cheating During A Task?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show, of all times. The contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stone unturned to make this season interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by four weeks. The ongoing season is setting up new stories each day.

Is Paras Chhabra out of Bigg Boss 13?

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, the new captaincy task was announced and the task witnessed a lot of aggressive behaviour by the housemates during the task. Paras Chhabra was made the sanchalak of the task. However, Paras was found cheating during the task when he broke Shefali Jarriwala's poster instead of Mahira Sharma's poster. All the contestants in the house saw the unfair gameplay by Paras and asked him to play fairly. All the Bigg Boss housemates also blamed Paras for his cheating in the task.

Later in the episode, even after getting constant warnings from Bigg Boss and other housemates Paras still continued the same and kept using his power throughout the task. And now, as a punishment, Bigg Boss has evicted him from the show. Shehnaaz Gill burst into tears after Paras got evicted and later on, also confessed that she is in love with Paras.

Recently, it was also observed in the show that Shehnaaz had advised Paras to get back in the game and should start playing individually as he used to in the beginning. During Weekend Ka Vaar episode last week, Salman Khan had announced that Paras has received least number of votes and he got saved only because of Devoleena.

The recent episode of the show was filled with lots of drama, and usual twists and turns which included aggressiveness of the housemates while performing the captaincy task. As for the promo of the tonight's episode, it is a bit confusing for fans and they are still wondering if Paras is evicted or not. Because there are chances that Sidharth might be evicted for his physical violence with Asim. Now the viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode of the show to know if Paras is out of the show or not and to also know who is the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.

