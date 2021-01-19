Gauahar Khan Shares A Quirky Video From Her First Holiday With Zaid Darbar In Udaipur

Fever actor Gauahar Khan and Influencer Zaid Durbar, who tied the knot in December, are currently enjoying their first holiday together in Udaipur. The duo has been giving fans a glimpse of their vacation. Gauahar Khan recently took to Instagram to share a video of her shaking a leg as she is all happy. Along with the video, the actor all penned the reason for her happiness. On seeing the video, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar Khan goes all out to show her excitement in a quirky video. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing on the much-acclaimed song Jaane Kyun from the film Dostana. She can be seen donning a peach coloured night suit. Gauahar also completed the look with a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and bold lips. The actor looks very happy as she is seen dancing in the video.

Along with the video, Gauahar Khan also went on to reveal details about the same. She wrote, “This is how happy I get when I travel ... of course this is my first holiday with the hubby .. ðŸ‘«ðŸ» #Happiest #reels #udaipur #myudaivilas”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Gauahar Khan shared the video online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for her dancing skills, while some went on to praise the post. One of the users wrote, “superb”. While the other one wrote, “this is so cute, love this”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Zaid Darbar has also been sharing several pictures, videos, stories and more of his honeymoon. In the pictures, the duo can be seen having breakfast together, enjoying a tuk-tuk ride, indulging in some delicious looking pastries and much more. Zaid also shared a picture where they can be seen striking a stunning pose as they are all smiles for the camera. He also captioned the post as “finally our time”. Take a look at Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's honeymoon photos below.

